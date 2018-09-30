It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Danica Roem: "If you’re being nominated for a nonpartisan position as a neutral arbiter on the Supreme Court, attacking the left, Democrats, the Clintons and the media in your opening statement while noting there will be reprisal for years to come is, well, disqualifying."#
The Ruling Class, is one of the themes of this last week. A brief excerpt from the movie of 1972. #
Soup of abuse, part two#

