It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, October 1, 2018
One of the things that makes GitHub a good candidate for an object database for a CMS is that it can store all kinds of data, including code. In fact, it's original design is for storing code, all the other data types were extra. #
It would be interesting if an actor who looked something like Kavanaugh, recorded a 5-minute play where he said the exact word-for-word same things Kavanaugh said in his opening statement but substituted Dems with Repubs, Clintons with Kochs, left with right, and go ahead and make him black. Make videos of Republican focus groups watching it. #
Anna and Stallman#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday October 1, 2018; 11:12 AM EDT.