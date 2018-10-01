One of the things that makes GitHub a good candidate for an object database for a CMS is that it can store all kinds of data, including code. In fact, it's original design is for storing code, all the other data types were extra. #
It would be interesting if an actor who looked something like Kavanaugh, recorded a 5-minute play where he said the exact word-for-word same things Kavanaugh said in his opening statement but substituted Dems with Repubs, Clintons with Kochs, left with right, and go ahead and make him black. Make videos of Republican focus groups watching it. #
I just saw my friend Anna Masera interviewing Richard Stallman on Twitter. She asked the right question. I wonder if he knows that he has to sell people on his vision. But it's amazing to see all those young minds show up where ever he does.#
I had a similar experience when I went to Startup School in Palo Alto a few years ago. They had all these rich successful entrepreneurs on stage saying how they did it, but during the breaks I was always surrounded by young folk who wanted to know about open technology. #
We should have a better pitch for the kids, not all-or-nothing like Stallman, and not total rape-and-pillage like the VCs, rather here's how you can help make things better, improve chances for freedom. Because that's how imho you solve the conundrum Anna pointed out. Who goes first, business or education? Well the answer is when you have something open, use it and understand the value in it and protect it. #
So many people who are involved in podcasting for example don't understand how the fact that it's open means they have opportunities. Later when Amazon or Apple or Google take control, they'll wonder how to make it open. That won't work, but keep it open? That can work. #