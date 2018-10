- +

After Kavanaugh’s opening statement that should have been it, but the Dems didn’t think on their feet. They had their plan, why not let the FBI investigate. But they now had something much stronger. Kavanaugh had disqualified himself. The press missed this too. But it's weird the Dems missed this. How many of them are former prosecutors? At least Blumenthal, Harris and Klobuchar are. I can't believe they didn't notice his testimony had crossed a line. They should have questioned him on every word in that three paragraph flameout. On TV while everyone was watching, and all the Repubs could offer was the prosecutor from Arizona.