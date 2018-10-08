I find people who are willing to trade off moral superiority against losing the election, still, given all that's happening, the most depressing thing about American politics. No one cares about your "point" -- we're trying to get back on course.#
Thinking of an analogy. Suppose you're taking a car trip and your navigator decides to take you over a bridge that's washed out because it's shorter than the detour that isn't washed out. #
Sometimes you have to give up one thing to get the thing you really need.#
Manchin voted for Kavanaugh. His opponent will for sure vote with McConnell on everything. Manchin would not have been the deciding vote if it came down to that. #
There's a real joy in giving up on perfection. Now you can get something done.#