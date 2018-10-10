The political extremes get all the press, but most Americans are ready to compromise. Weary of the never-ending conflict. If you read one political story today, read this one. #
Any time someone is inviting me to be enraged online, I'm suspicious that I'm being manipulated. My standard practice is to unfollow the person who sent them to me. They may mean well, but they're being used. I don't need your rage, I have plenty of my own. 🚀#
Interesting Twitter conversation with Davis Shaver re what's going on in the WordPress community. I don't have time to write about it now, but it sounds like what I experienced in the Frontier community leading up to my leaving in 2002. I will say this, that you can't forget that it's software you'd developing, and not the community. That's where the focus has to be. Otherwise you explode. No one person can be the focal point of a development community, and if it's a blogging community it's 100000 times worse! 💥#