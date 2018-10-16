SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Tuesday October 16, 2018; 2:25 PM EDT
My agenda for the midterms
#
I scattered $25 contributions all around the country for Senate races, so of course now I'm getting calls and spam from Dems wanting more.
#
If they're willing to call me, with a real human being (it seems) why not send an email written by a human being, asking if I have anything I want to contribute that might not be money?
#
Someday political parties will do more than advertise, they will gather the best ideas from the people and implement them. A different kind of transparency.
#
Right now I'd tell the Dems to talk about
oversight
.
#
Restoring power to Congress.
#
And that means voting out the Repubs.
#
I'd like to hear some promises from Dems that they plan to provide the missing oversight.
#
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Tuesday October 16, 2018; 2:41 PM EDT.