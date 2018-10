- +

My mom died on February 5 this year. Since then she’s been alive in my dreams. But now in late October my dreams have caught up. My subconscious has received the news. I’m dreaming the realization that I’ll never see her again. The feeling is of course deeper than the conscious realization. It was a shock, tinged with sadness, remorse and regret, but also a feeling of freedom, the likes of which I've never felt before.