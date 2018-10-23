Raines Cohen showing off his copy of MORE from ancient Mac times. #
There are 10 types of people in the world. Those who understand binary and those who don't.#
Finally good marketing from Democrats. Not the Democrats, but at least it's a start. Let these guys run the marketing. Give them money to run this as an ad in local markets. Let's stop being so nice to Repubs. #
My momdied on February 5 this year. Since then she’s been alive in my dreams. But now in late October my dreams have caught up. My subconscious has received the news. I’m dreaming the realization that I’ll never see her again. The feeling is of course deeper than the conscious realization. It was a shock, tinged with sadness, remorse and regret, but also a feeling of freedom, the likes of which I've never felt before. #