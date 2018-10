- +

I went for a haircut today at a Russian barber shop here in NYC. They had Fox News on, which is unusual, they usually have Turner Classic Movies (one of the reasons I like the place). So Fox News was going on endlessly talking about the bombs. There was very little news, not much to say. I'm totally tuning into this these days. It's all very repetitive. Like the commenters are instruments in an orchestra who can be relied on to play certain notes when called on. The moderator, Wolf or Chris or Jake or Brett or whoever is the conductor of the orchestra. He's following a script that's whispered in his ear by Holly Hunter . Mindless crap that's been focus group tested to the max. Blah and blah oh and btw blah, blah. Polls. When is it ok to politicize. No it's too soon for sure. Stay tuned there's much more breaking news to come.