I read a post this morning by Evan McMullen , a conservative Republican saying "the next political tribe in America will care about everyone." I commented "sign me up." Then someone said "That's the Democrats." And I thought "That's bullshit." You want to keep losing elections, keep demonizing white men. There's a lot of resentment building, the Repubs have figured out how to tap into it. On the other hand McMullen's theoretical party, by design, will care about everyone.

There is a reason for young healthy people to buy insurance even though there is no longer a requirement that you do so. Pre-existing conditions. You probably don't have any when you're young, so you can get insurance. They can't cut you off if you get one if you were previously covered (it would be something if they could, you could get cut off as soon as you need insurance). So starting and maintaining continuous coverage, even if you get insurance through a job, is aidea. You never know when you might become a person with a P.E.C.