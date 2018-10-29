One thing I know for sure, if you want to lead a rebirth of blogging, the first thing to do is to start blogging. The resurrection will not be led by non-bloggers.#
Reminds me of a public debate I had with Yochai Benkler many years ago. I was stating something like this, that the best software is developed by users. He asked if you had to have cancer to develop a treatment. He stumped me with that. ;-)#
My response, many years later, is that blogging is not a disease, not something to be avoided, and the tools we have for it are for human expression. A scientist would not understand the language of the human blogger if she weren't herself a blogger.#
On the other hand a cancer researcher has to think like the disease, not the human. There is no chance (as far as I can imagine) for the doctor to become the cancer. So the treatments have to be developed without the first-hand experience of being a user.#