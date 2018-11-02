One of the nicest things about Twitter is they'd let anyone create an app. This has made it possible to build platforms that users can run on their own servers, using Twitter as the identity system. Well those days are over. #
Now you have to apply to become a developer. I am trying to complete my application. I have been using the Twitter API as long as they've had one. But I'm pretty sure I don't match their idea of what a developer is.#
Luckily GitHub has as liberal a policy re devs as Twitter used to, and I have been (coincidentally) tooling up for GitHub as a development platform pretty intensely for the last month or so. Good timing I guess. #
But it's a sad moment. I'm guessing this is part of getting control over Russian bots, which is understandable. Maybe what we need is what GitHub is providing. There, the identity system isn't connected to a mass communication system as with Facebook and Twitter. Facebook effectively closed off their API a few months ago.#