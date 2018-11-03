SCRIPTING NEWS
Saturday November 3, 2018; 9:11 AM EDT
A post from Facebook in 2014
People are uncomfortable with male vulnerability.
Be strong, be a man, man up.
Be happy with what you have, but don't be too happy. :-)
I don't mind being strong for others, being a source of protection, but inside I'm just like you. So are your sons and brothers and fathers and uncles.
We have to find a good compromise. A way to be true to who we are, and have people's expectations of who we are come closer to the reality.
See:
Original post 11/3/2014
