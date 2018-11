- +

Had a great talk this morning with Chuck Shotton. We've been doing projects together on and off for decades. A few thoughts. I spend most of my programming time refactoring code for different purposes. I learned the benefits of modularity almost at the beginning. UCSD Pascal had the concept of units, which were more clean and simple and powerful at the same time than the equivalent in JavaScript today, almostyears later. Also we had a Lambda-like code environment in Frontier in the mid-90s. Cleaner and quite a bit more efficient imho. I have been modularizing my Node code, but haven't come close to the level of factoring we did with Frontier. No conclusions, just interesting to observe how glitchy progress is.