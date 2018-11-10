Feeling adventurous? Click the Like icon to the right. #
Note -- you may have to Hard Reload the page to be sure the files it needs to implement like are reloaded. #
Super important point: The 2018 election isn't over. At stake, governorships of Florida and Georgia. Senator from Florida. Stacey Abrams is leading the fight. She is so strong and determined. If she wins, we will win, hugely. Give her money now. #
Had a great talk this morning with Chuck Shotton. We've been doing projects together on and off for decades. A few thoughts. I spend most of my programming time refactoring code for different purposes. I learned the benefits of modularity almost at the beginning. UCSD Pascal had the concept of units, which were more clean and simple and powerful at the same time than the equivalent in JavaScript today, almost forty years later. Also we had a Lambda-like code environment in Frontier in the mid-90s. Cleaner and quite a bit more efficient imho. I have been modularizing my Node code, but haven't come close to the level of factoring we did with Frontier. No conclusions, just interesting to observe how glitchy progress is. #
Probably the most damaging form of voter suppression is the kind going on now. Getting hysterical about completing the count when you've got the result you want. We should all be funding Stacey Abrams, who made voting rights her big issue and is fighting for it, now. #