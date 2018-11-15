- +

I'm almost ready to ship the first release of my Likes server with an API for JavaScript running in the browser. I took time to get it right, I hope. Could be the beginning of something interesting! I'll do another review tomorrow before posting pointers.

I'm tired of being the audience. I want to be part of the news system. Not a passive part. Contributing experience, point of view, ability to write, and hope for our species to survive. To pass on what I know. To help. To be useful. All the models of news as an industry are meant to get us to give them money while lying to us that we're part of their process. Our job is to give them money and then chill while they run the world. I don't like how they're running the world. Maybe news wasn't meant to be an industry. Maybe it's a calling, a passion, a civic responsibility. No one pays you to vote or sit on a jury. We have to re-think news on a grand scale. And the news people refuse to do that.