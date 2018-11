- +

So what does amean here on Scripting News? It's a way to tell me that you saw what I wrote and found it likeable. It doesn't mean you necessarily agree. You're also registering your presence to other people who read this blog. Maybe it's more like a ping? Hmmm. I know the Like icon doesn't show up in your feed reader (maybe that can change) but it may be worth a trip to my blog if you want to say hi to me and others who read this blog. That's what it means.