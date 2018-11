- +

Tis the season to binge-watch. I started out with a depressing watch, Making a Murderer , season 2. (Small spoilers ahead.) It was a real slog. I kept watching because I wanted to know what happens, and I didn't want to find out by reading about it on the net . It's very depressing, even more so than season 1. And complicated. After a while I started tuning out the complications, figuring they were telling the truth and that if it became significant, they would explain it all again. And the tedious interviews with the parents of the two prisoners. I thought maybe one of them would die? Spoiler: Not much happened. The best part was Avery's new attorney, Kathleen Zellner . I find her very interesting, smart, and if they did a show just about her I'd probably watch. I think the two families are permanently fucked and my opinion of the State of Wisconsin, which used to be very high (I went to UW-Madison, loved it) is now pretty low.