A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Here's a new version of a client that runs the standard XML-RPC test suite from the late 90s. In theory if an implementation passed the test 18 years ago, it should still pass it today. Consider this a ping asking the question Are You There? If you use or maintain an implementation of XML-RPC, please try the test and report the result in this thread . From this we'll start to rebuilt the XML-RPC clients list, showing only ones that are known to be alive.