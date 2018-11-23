Today's project is adding a link to my Likes server to my RSS feed. That way feed readers if they were so inclined, could hook up all the readers of my blog to my Likes system. We'd have a nice little network for Liking stuff without Facebook in the middle. I find this is a very nice soft way of finding out who's reading my blog. Everyone is opt-in on everything. People want this from their blogs (Dries mentioned this yesterday) and everyone with a podcast wants to know who listened. The thing is to make it easy for people to share that bit of info, rather than extracting it without permission. It's the web way of doing tracking. I love this. Now if NPM would just get out of the way. 💥#
I figured out what to do. I just copied the right file into the right spot in node_modules and voila it works. What a fucking egregious hack. The best kind. If NPM had worked as it was supposed to this is one of those IWTFT situations. #
IWTFT is an acronym for It Worked The First Time. #