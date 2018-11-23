I think Amy Klobuchar would be a great candidate for president in 2020. Her competence, coolness and good manners say everything I as an American would like to say to the world. She's young, but not too young. A liberal who presents as a moderate. Thoughtful. Doesn't shoot from the hip. #
If she wins, my pick for Attorney General would be Stacey Abrams. Like Sessions, from the South, but the South of today, not the south of the 1940s. Let's use the Democratic majorities to pass some strong updates to the Voting Rights Act, as a first priority. No more of the funny bullshit the Repubs have been doing to game the system. #