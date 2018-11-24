New feature. The home page of my Likes server now includes a list of the 10 most-liked posts. Yes, I know titles would be nice to have. Most of my posts don't have titles. Also released a new version of the Likes server with this feature included. #
People who say they know what Facebook should do. How could they. Nothing like it has ever existed. It’s a miracle that it works at all. This is what I think when critics profess to know what’s wrong and how to fix it.#
I waited for a weekend to try this experiment. I wanted to see what would happen if I nuked the data folder on my main River5 installation. So that's what I did today. You'll see the effect anywhere one of my rivers appears. For example, this is what podcatch.comlooks like right now. Hopefully that will change when the next podcast shows up, and by Monday there should be a full complement. #
When I use my own apps and Chrome shows NOT SECURE in red, I realize they are warning me, not about my security but their intentions toward the web.#
An idea for a New Year's resolution. At least once a day agree with someone. Not silently. Say "I agree with you." No qualification, not "I agree with you, but.." It's jarring at first, then liberating. And the responses will surprise you. #