The new Narcos season set in Mexico is terrible. Everything about it is awful. I kept watching because I wanted to understand how they could make something so bad. I think what they did is write down the arc of the various threads in the previous two seasons, and they just repeated the story with different characters. They have these idiotic conversations about characters you know nothing about and don't care about. Even the star, the new Pablo Escobar is a flat character. His old fat sidekick is terrible. I understood him in the first few scenes he appeared in, but then he became this crazy guy. The beauty of Narcos in previous seasons is that you could get into the head of Pablo Escobar and it made sense. You felt for him and each of the people around him, even though he was a monster. In the end of Season 3 there is one scene where the two main characters meet each other for the first and last time. That one scene was good. There was some truth in it. But otherwise it was a big fucking meh. So what. Even their stories about how sensimilla works were wrong. Couldn't they read the Wikipedia page and do a little fact checking? It's actually interesting science.