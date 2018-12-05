1:42PM Eastern: I've received several notes from users of LO2 that the app isn't responding. I looked into it and found that the server it's running on has a full disk. Log files overflowing. Still haven't got a systematic way to deal with that. I just removed all the old log files and now the server has a lot of free space. It'll take a few minutes for everything to come back online, hopefully. Will report here. #
2:45PM: I think I have the server put back together after the outage. If you have any trouble running LO2 please report it here. If you can, open the JavaScript console and look for error messages in red and include what you see. #