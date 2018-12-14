I wonder if any journalists out there agree it's worth a shot to train a million people in basic journalism in hope that: #
They will become better news users. The theory that people who understand how news is created become better news users is analogous to thinking that people who know how to ski get more out of watching ski races. #
Some of them will become volunteer news writers, filling in gaps created by the retreating journalism industry.#
I made a similar proposal to the Dukakis campaign in 1988. I suggested a national email policy, to introduce email to students at all levels. Email had made me a much better writer. I reasoned it would do the same for young Americans. #