The NYT is fucked up. Don't delete Facebook. They are as wrong as they were when they made an issue of Hillary's emails. That got us President Fucking Trump. Thank you very much NY Times. Instead let's slowly figure out ways to do stuff on the open web that doesn't depend on huge tech companies. Facebook is far from our only problem. Change won't happen overnight and deleting Facebook is not the answer any more than we can solve climate change by deleting our cars. And btw, the NYT's mortal enemy is Facebook. At some point they should disclaim that, their readers should be made aware that they are scared shitless of what Facebook is doing to the journalism industry. That's a fear you and I, their reader, might not share with them. #
Here's a question for you. Suppose you want to start a private Facebook group, but you don't want to use Facebook. What to do? #
Do not use the Photos app. They store the videos you download in a database. You can find them if you persist but they're in a database and you can't just copy them out. This is pointless if you want to share them with other people or publish them via YouTube or whatever. #
I am quite tall. Esp in the torso. So it’s hard for me to find a car I fit into. My head is usually crammed against the roof. Poor me. Okay I’m going to buy a car soon, and would like it to have ample headroom. Any ideas?#
Lots of great advice came back which I will summarize here. #