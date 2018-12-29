- +

An interesting idea? A community project to build a social graph of people who knew/worked with each other in the early days of tech. It could be an interesting way to get the gangs back together "one more time." I wonder what the people who were at Personal Software would do with this idea. 1980s Apple people and developers. People who wrote for Wired in the early days. People who were at the first O'Reilly open source conference. The Silicon Valley Asshole Society. The first 100 bloggers, first 100 podcasters. People who worked at General Magic, Macromind and Marimba. People who went to Fred and Sylvia's cybersalons. Original subscribers of DaveNet. People who know NakedJen. People who were at the various BloggerCons. People who demo'd at the first Demo. Berkman Center alumni. Initial sponsors of the EFF. I wouldto participate in this project.