Just listened to the Brian Lehrer Show discussing The Wall. They talk about it as if it's something that exists or is possible. As I understand it, we already have walls where ever it is practical. It's not possible to put a wall on a river, and much of the border between the US and Mexico is the Rio Grande . You can't put a wall on the bank of a river. That's ridiculous. So I think before we have discussions about this thing that is supposedly possible, let's first address the question of whether it is.