I don't know why I didn't see this sooner, but Frontier's object database is the equivalent, in the world we built in the 90s, to Amazon S3, with a lot of advantages, most seeming prosaic, but very important. #
The net result is you can build higher castles of functionality because so many details are handled by the platform. Errors stand out sooner. If you put something in the wrong place it's easier to see, and correcting it is no more steps than it has to be. #
One of my development projects was stored in the wrong location on S3. I didn't realize it until I had to type the address in a different context. You see things on S3 through an awkward jumble of inconsistent commands. In Frontier you see your data, and interact with expand, collapse, point and click, drag and drop. Not new ideas. But S3 doesn't use them. They're there for a reason, to make work faster and help you spot errors faster. #