I had a thought that Radio Open Source , probably the longest-running and super excellent podcast that was born out of the Berkman Thursday group and BloggerCon , could be the centerpiece of a blogging and podcasting network. The people who contribute to ROS, their rolodex of interviewees, are incredible people, but here's something that we haven't begun to tap into -- I bet theto it are equally incredible. Imagine tapping into their intellect, energy, expertise and vision. Could be very powerful.