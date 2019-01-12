It's even worse than it appears.
Trump is a Putin-loyal oligarch. Look at this picture
to see where he fits in. He's comfortable with these guys. He's probably a bit more senior than they, but not much. And he's thought to be an idiot by them, but a powerful
idiot. (Goes beyond the usual useful
idiot.)#
Imagine that American politics since 2015 was a series like Game of Thrones or The Sopranos. The Helsinki Summit would have been the big reveal, in the second to last episode of the season, when we now know with certainty that Trump is a Russian mafia oligarch working for Putin. #
Yesterday I reported
on what you get when you download your archive from Flickr. Later I remembered I was archiving my Flickr site in an S3 bucket and this morning I figured out where it was. And now I'm looking through old pictures, that are already saved. For example, in January 2007
I went to CES and (apparently) was moving into my new house in Berkeley. In June
I was in Rome, and also was waiting in line
with the Scobles
for the very first iPhone
. A picture
I took with my new iPhone at my favorite sushi takeout place in Berkeley. #
- Maybe now's a good time for a protest? #
- Remember how we marched on Inauguration Day in 2017. Maybe a big push right now would have an even bigger effect. #
- An idea: Cancel all trips that involve air travel until the shutdown is over.#