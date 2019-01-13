In the late 90s I got a call from Bill Gates's office saying they wanted to discuss Internet identity. Until then I hadn't thought about it much, because the web was barely used for commerce; there were no massive social networks. This was before all that. Now many years later, I understand the problem well, I've lived it, so far without much cost. There's a huge societal vulnerability because we don't have control of identity for many important things, like banking, loans, all kinds of property ownership, as well as the social risks. But because money is so central to identity, it's surprising that there isn't a Google or Amazon of identity. Seems there's money to be made here. An organization with physical branches everywhere, with people in them who can help with indentity problems. Starbucks would have a good start. Amazon, Google and Apple probably have plans for it.