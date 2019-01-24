On yesterday's Daily podcast they went through the confusion about the kids who appeared to be harassing the Native American veteran singing at the Lincoln Memorial. The lesson we keep learning is that you can't always tell what happened considering only one or two points of view. This is the mistake journalism keeps making, assuming there's a Democrat and Republican view and nothing else. They miss a lot of other points of view that matter, such as the view of their readers/viewers. We're not in DC, and we're not running for president, and we're not going to win or lose, but we still need info. Isn't that why you all do the news?? In the Wilbur Ross story they omitted important information. They wanted to make Ross look bad, but actually he was making a good point. Maybe run a piece for the furloughed employees listing their options, which I'm learning (through my tweet below, not through the news) are developing. A smaller point, but also important, sometimes people we don't like say things that are true and important. #
Okay Wilbur Ross is an ass, I get that. But none of the articles I've read, and there are lots of them, debunk his claim that banks would happily loan workers against their "federally guaranteed" missing paychecks. Is this true or false? Has anyone asked a bank?#