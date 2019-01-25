Dan Rather: "Who knew you actually needed a government?" #
When they lay off all the reporters we’ll figure out that we should do it for ourselves.#
One thing people don't understand about Steve Jobs is that he never sold a product he didn't have. At rollout, the iPhone couldn't run apps. So at rollout it he didn't talk about them.#
Another thing most people don't get. Developing platforms even before you roll them out, takes a lot of time. People think about platforms as if you could imagine a movie like Titanic one day, and have it in the theaters in a month or two. Platforms take time.#
Proposed: A new rule -- when the government shuts down, all air traffic within the US stops. It might help the libertarians in Congress understand that government actually serves a purpose.#