Podcast: I tweeted earlier that I don't agree with AOC about tech monopolies killing journalism. I believe they should have competed, created a news Facebook of their own, any one of them could, and until they offer the level playing field that tech offers, they can't get our help. There's actually a lot to this. I scratch the surface in this 15-minute rambling (sorry) podcast. #
Here's a picture of a plate of sushi waiting to be eaten. The best sushi I have ever had. If you have this sushi in front of you waiting to be eaten, you are the richest you can possibly be. It does not matter how much money you have in the bank. Or how long you will live. Or who likes you. You are about to eat the best meal possible. You can't be richer than that. BTW, the sushi is from Sushi Ran in Sausalito.#
Nixon begat Carter, Carter was followed by Reagan, who got us Bush I then Clinton etc etc. A billionaire idiot isn't going to be followed by another billionaire no matter how smart he is. The next one will be more like Carter. We have to pay for the sin of electing Trump.#