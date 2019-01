Many years ago at a tech conference, either Stewart's or Esther's , I was seated at lunch next to the founder of a sneaker company that had either gone public or sold out leaving the founder very wealthy, in today's terms, he was probably worth billions of dollars. I had recently had my own liquidity event , so of course we were talking about money, and he volunteered that it was impossible to live for less than $20 million a year. I looked at him for a sign of irony or other form of humor but he appeared serious. I asked if he was serious, and he repeated the claim. I said, pointing to everyone at the table, "Every one of these people is spending less than $20 million a year." He was not impressed. I pointed to the waiters and said they're not spending $20 million a year. Nothing could dislodge his belief. To this day I wonder if it was some form of performance art or is it possible that so much money could make someone so detached from normal people that they actually believe something like that.