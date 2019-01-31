We need to revise The American Dream because Howard Shultz seems to think he is the model of it. Fact is that most of the money he has is of no use to him. It can't buy him more time, he's still just one person. He can buy good health care, but he can't buy good health. #
I reject that The American Dream is creating soul-crushing wealth, the expectation that wealth entitles you to anything you want at any cost for everyone else. We're entering the climate crisis with no hope of surviving it if that's our view of the dream.#
I think JFK came closer than Schultz. Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. Once you've achieved financial independence, try to be the change you seek, not to buy it. #