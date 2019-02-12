Medium is doing something much like what I've been advocating news orgs do, only from the other direction. Medium is a "level playing field" platform where anyone can post and they're mixing in professional stuff. #
However, Medium hasn't been clear about the professional stuff and they should be. There are cases of paid-for pieces that appear to be free submissions. They're buying endorsements without being clear that's they're paid-for. The writers should insist, it doesn't look good for them either. #
Poll: If you work in the news industry, here's a question. In hindsight, would it have been better to ignore Craig's List in the 90s, or should at least some of you competed?#