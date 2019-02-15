It's even worse than it appears.
Friday February 15, 2019; 11:57 AM EST
Future of journalism, part 1#
  • Note: I am keynoting the ISOJ conference in Austin in April, and am gathering my thoughts in advance in the form of blog posts (of course). Here's the first nugget. #
  • Journalism should ask itself this question -- why is Facebook making billions in profit every year and growing at such a huge rate, when journalism is stuck in the mud on the verge of collapse.#
  • If this were tech, the CEOs of the journalism companies would be trying to figure out how to grab some of that growth.#
  • That's where we start our exploration. 💥#

