I have an Electron app that I use every day. Something I wrote for myself. It runs fine, perfectly fast, the performance monitor doesn't indicate any problems. But if I don't reload the app every morning then it gets really slow. I thought I knew the reason, but then I fixed it and it still needs a reload. So maybe Electron isn't perfect, but it's a very good idea, and very useful. A combination of Chrome and Node. I've invested a lot of time in taming the programming model, so I don't want to hear about how Electron is like Flash. But if you think it's too slow, don't trash it, roll up your sleeves and figure out why and submit a bug report. #
Discourse is not Twitter's strength, not because of the thread structure, rather that it’s a write-only community of attention seekers. Most of what passes for discourse is thinly disguised spam.#