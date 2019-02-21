It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday February 21, 2019; 9:56 AM EST
Feature request for Twitter#
  • When a link goes to a paywall site, indicate that clearly on the tweet. Even better, give me a filter so I don’t have to see them. #
  • Then, a couple of interesting observations...#
    • David Teicher: "Or, let me pay like $.25 to access that one article directly thru twitter. Split the revenue with the publisher"#
      • This is an interesting idea. Not sure I'd go for it. But Twitter might have the Netflix-for-News platform. I honestly had never thought of this. #
    • Dennis Kennedy: "I try not to retweet links to articles that are on paywall or subscription sites, or that I know will run a reader through an ad maze to try to read the article. I, too, wish an automatic marking of these kinds of sites was a feature on Twitter." #
      • I responded: "Interestingly if they were marked, you wouldn't mind passing on the link. I know I would. I post links to NYT stories, knowing I might be costing people some of their free stories. I'd do it more often if readers were properly warned."#

© 1994-2019 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday February 21, 2019; 7:26 PM EST.