David Teicher: "Or, let me pay like $.25 to access that one article directly thru twitter. Split the revenue with the publisher"#
This is an interesting idea. Not sure I'd go for it. But Twitter might have the Netflix-for-News platform. I honestly had never thought of this. #
Dennis Kennedy: "I try not to retweet links to articles that are on paywall or subscription sites, or that I know will run a reader through an ad maze to try to read the article. I, too, wish an automatic marking of these kinds of sites was a feature on Twitter." #
I responded: "Interestingly if they were marked, you wouldn't mind passing on the link. I know I would. I post links to NYT stories, knowing I might be costing people some of their free stories. I'd do it more often if readers were properly warned."#