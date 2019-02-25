I cross-posted the item about 25 years of news development on the web, and its ridiculously sad state. I was able to cross-post it easily on Twitter, Facebook, Medium and WordPress. #
I also would have posted it to the NYT site and the New Yorker and Wired and any other news site that allowed source postings. None do. I believe that if news is to right itself and get on a strong foundation on the web, this will seem like a silly idea in the future.#
News sites not only had paywalls, they had even bigger walls in the other direction. Think of them as "idea walls."#