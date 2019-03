Yesterday's braintrust query has not yielded an answer. I've never seen such a thing where an HTTP request works over the net but doesn't work locally. This is a problem for an app like serverMonitor . It only seems to happen on Digital Ocean servers, which is where most of my servers are these days. I worked around the problem by putting serverMonitor on its own machine, a $5 per month minimal setup. It's a waste of money, amounting to $60 a year, it shouldn't be needed. But I can't keep my servers running without the serverMonitor app, so I'm paying the price until we figure out what the problem is.