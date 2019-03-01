SCRIPTING NEWS
Friday March 1, 2019; 3:56 PM EST
Buying furniture online?
The web is showing me lots of furniture ads these days. Here's an
example of an ad
for a simple convertible couch that looks really nice imho.
Here's the thing I don't understand. How can you buy furniture online? I can't get a feel for it. This little couch is very cheap. It must feel cheap, right? But it doesn't
look
cheap.
How can people buy something like this without sitting on it first? How does this work? Plenty of people must buy this way or there wouldn't be so many businesses selling this way, I assume...
