I've been working on a project where I use a private Facebook group to gather info from experts, and a public blog to report on what I learn. It's proven a very good way to do (dare I say it) journalism, even though of course I have no training as a journalist. :-)#
So I have to say I'm only beginning to use Facebook to its full potential. Who knows what comes next. But for all the asshole things FB the company does, FB the network has a lot of value. I don't like it any more than others do, but if it's there I'm going to use it.#
Discussing this with a friend today I said, yeah I bet there's Exxon gasoline in the tank of my car too.#