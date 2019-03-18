It's even worse than it appears.
Monday March 18, 2019; 1:28 PM EDT
"Optimizing application" in Signal#
  • I've had this problem for a few days in Signal and finally have a workaround. Warning you'll lose local copies of all the messages on your desktop only. They'll still be present on your phone.#
    • In the Finder choose Go to Folder from the Go menu.#
    • Enter ~/Library/Application Support/ #
    • Click the Go button.#
    • Delete the Signal folder.#
    • Re-launch the Signal app.#
    • It'll ask you to pair it with your phone.#
    • Do what they say to do.#
    • It'll redownload all the stuff it needs.#
    • Off you go!#

© 1994-2019 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday March 18, 2019; 9:02 PM EDT.