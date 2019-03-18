SCRIPTING NEWS
Monday March 18, 2019; 1:28 PM EDT
"Optimizing application" in Signal
#
I've had this problem for a few days in Signal and finally have a workaround. Warning you'll lose local copies of all the messages on your desktop only. They'll still be present on your phone.
#
In the Finder choose
Go to Folder
from the Go menu.
#
Enter ~/Library/Application Support/
#
Click the Go button.
#
Delete the Signal folder.
#
Re-launch the Signal app.
#
It'll ask you to pair it with your phone.
#
Do what they say to do.
#
It'll redownload all the stuff it needs.
#
Off you go!
#
