Tuesday March 19, 2019; 5:53 PM EDT
Facebook defaults
I found a default that's set the wrong way on Facebook.
Here's the story.
I set up a private group just for close friends for me to share stuff I don't want to be shared publicly.
I only added people, slowly, who I want to be in the loop on what I'm doing.
Someone I didn't invite posted a comment.
How did that happen?
I looked at the group settings and there's a pref that says whether or not group members can add people. It was enabled. Oy.
Luckily only one person was added this way, and it was someone I would have added anyway. But this should default the other way Facebook.
