It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday March 19, 2019; 5:53 PM EDT
Facebook defaults#
  • I found a default that's set the wrong way on Facebook. #
  • Here's the story. #
    • I set up a private group just for close friends for me to share stuff I don't want to be shared publicly.#
    • I only added people, slowly, who I want to be in the loop on what I'm doing.#
    • Someone I didn't invite posted a comment.#
    • How did that happen?#
    • I looked at the group settings and there's a pref that says whether or not group members can add people. It was enabled. Oy.#
    • Luckily only one person was added this way, and it was someone I would have added anyway. But this should default the other way Facebook.#

