The problem with the media reporting on itself is that it’s the media reporting on itself.#
Joe Biden is going to run for president. Okay. I'm not in favor of it. And today there's a story that to prove he's not just some random old white guy, he's going to name his running mate long before he's even won the nomination, Stacey Abrams, a rising star of the Democratic Party. It reeks of what John McCain did in 2008 when he chose Sarah Palin. He paid dearly for that choice. Biden should stand on his own and compete on equal terms with the other candidates. If he wins, so be it. If not, same thing. Going down this path he risks being overshadowed by his very interesting running mate, the way McCain was by his choice. He may say it proves he has guts, but what will it say when she outshines him? #