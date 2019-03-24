Social topology, something I've been thinking about for a long time. When I was a math student, I got interested in graph theory, and wrote all kinds of Fortran apps that walked graphs, figuring out things about them. Not a great choice of language for that. Graph theory is part of at least two branches of math, combinatorics and topology. And I think there must be a mapping from topology to the structure of online communication systems. Looked at a particular way, we've been spending the whole of my career in tech, dating back to the 70s, studying, without any sense of the theory, the topology of net communication systems. Blogs are very different from mail lists, so different the could be considered opposites. List all the different rules for each of the following: Facebook groups, Facebook messages, public Twitter, Twitter DMs, Instagram, Snapchat, AppleLink, Reddit, Whatsapp, on and on. And the tools we use for managing developer groups also yield different kinds of social topology. I was just thinking about the difference between Slack and GitHub as two recent examples of development systems I've used.