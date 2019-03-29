SCRIPTING NEWS
Friday March 29, 2019; 10:25 AM EDT
ThinkTank gets a Star Trek credit
#
From Ted Howard
#
I’m reading a
book
about the history of
Star Trek
, and came upon an interesting tidbit I thought you would like.
#
David Gerrold
, writer of the original series episode
The Trouble with Tribbles
, was also involved on the early days of
The Next Generation
.
#
He wrote the “bible” for the series using
ThinkTank
. He printed the outline out to show
Gene Roddenberry
, who was thrilled with how he had organized it.
#
So, it looks like you contributed to Star Trek. That’s pretty cool.
#
My comment
#
I love that story. Back in the 80s the Mac was very popular in Hollywood, and our product was one of the leading products, so we had a lot of famous people using it for projects like that.
#
