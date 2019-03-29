In my career I can't tell you how many times people said they don't have to listen to me because I'm not relevant anymore. That always seems to end in failure, because there's no good reason not to seek out free advice, it can help you avoid pitfalls. If you fancy yourself an entrepreneur or an innovator you must absorb info and perspective like a sponge. Don't ever think you're so successful or smart that you might not be missing something huge. I was taught this early in my career as part of sales training.#