SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Monday April 15, 2019; 1:01 PM EDT
Spoiler alert
#
Don't read this if you don't want an incredibly brief summary of last night's episode of Game of Thrones.
#
You have been warned.
#
I'm serious.
#
This is it, the summary is below.
#
It's not too late to turn back.
#
This time I mean it.
#
It's mostly reunions between two or more amazing characters who had never met or hadn't seen each other in decades and assumed were dead.
#
I predict in coming episodes we will see reunions with
characters
who are long dead, as White Walkers.
#
© 1994-2019
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Monday April 15, 2019; 1:13 PM EDT.