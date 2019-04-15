It's even worse than it appears.
Monday April 15, 2019; 1:01 PM EDT
Spoiler alert#
  • Don't read this if you don't want an incredibly brief summary of last night's episode of Game of Thrones. #
    • You have been warned.#
      • I'm serious.#
        • This is it, the summary is below.#
          • It's not too late to turn back.#
            • This time I mean it.#
              • It's mostly reunions between two or more amazing characters who had never met or hadn't seen each other in decades and assumed were dead. #
                • I predict in coming episodes we will see reunions with characters who are long dead, as White Walkers. #

